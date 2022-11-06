“Fear/Hope”: Interferences International Theatre Festival returns to Cluj-Napoca after two years

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Interferences International Theatre Festival brings a set of great performers to Cluj-Napoca from November 17 to November 27, the eighth edition of its kind.

Taking place at the Hungarian Theatre of Cluj-Napoca throughout its Romanian run, the program kicks off on Thursday, November 17, with Gábor Tompa’s Hungarian direction of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet with Romanian and English subtitles. It ends with Charlotte Salomon’s autobiographical play Life? or Theatre on the November 27.

In total, the festival boasts 25 plays in various languages, including English, French, Hungarian, German, Korean, Portuguese, and Romanian.

The festival marks the first event held by the Hungarian Theatre in Cluj after two years of absence during the pandemic.

Tompa, who also serves as the president of the Union of European Theatres, says that the festival’s return to the heart of Transylvania aims to “delight its audience with the diversity, as well as the high artistic quality and international feature of its productions, with its fraternity towards different cultures, turning togetherness into a joyful celebration.”

The full schedule can be seen here.

Tickets start from RON 50 and are available on Bilet Master.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Interferences International Theatre Festival Facebook Page)