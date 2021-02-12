Romanian online store Fashion Days set to surpass H&M and Zara

The net revenues of Fashion Days, the largest online fashion retailer in Romania, part of the eMAG group, soared by 60% to RON 510 million (EUR 105.4 mln) in 2020 as consumers shifted to online shopping during the lockdown.

At the same time, Fashion Days and eMAG Fashion (both of them controlled by South African group Naspers through Dante International) posted together net revenues of over RON 690 mln.

Thus, at least since the beginning of the pandemic, the group Dante ranks as the third-biggest player on the local fashion market, after Inditex (Zara) and H&M. Its market share doubled in 2020 compared to 2019, said Robert Berza, general manager of Fashion Days, Profit.ro reported.

Encouraged by the robust growth in 2020, the online retailer wants to become the leader of the local fashion market within three years.

Fashion Days’ total net revenues (revenues not including VAT) last year on the Romanian, Bulgarian and Hungarian markets hit RON 710 mln (EUR 145 mln), out of which RON 510 mln on the local market. In 2019, Fashion Days’ turnover rose by 30% to over RON 325 mln, and the retailer broke even in the fourth quarter of that year.

