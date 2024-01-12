Farmers and transporters continue protests in Romania, police stop them from entering Bucharest

Dozens of trucks, vehicles from transport companies, as well as agricultural machinery are participating Friday, January 12, for the third consecutive day, in a protest taking place on Bucharest's ring road and in several counties. Transporters who want to reach the government threaten to block the capital city, according to Digi24. However, police and gendarmes have set up checkpoints at the entrances to the capital and are denying them access because they lack authorization to protest.

Police blockaded the protesters outside of Bucharest since Thursday evening, January 11 (opening photo).

State officials say that they are willing to talk to the protesters.

“I requested that a delegation from the protesters come with me to the Prefect's office. We also discussed it at the Prime Minister's Office, where three state advisors are prepared to listen to the demands of the protesters. It is unclear to me why they insist on protesting without presenting a concrete and clear list of their demands. I am sorry that these protests are being politically hijacked because I don't believe it's the right time for certain grievances and demands to be politically manipulated by an extremist party,” said Bucharest prefect Rareș Hopincă, cited by Digi24.

Far-right independent senator Diana Șoșoacă and also far-right AUR party leader George Simion showed up at the protest on Thursday evening, allegedly to support those protesting, but were met with boos and heckled.

Romania’s minister of internal affairs, Cătălin Predoiu, stated that the law enforcement authorities are "enforcing the law” in stopping the protesters. "As you can see, the situation is under control. I am glad that there have been no irrational confrontations, and things have not escalated," Predoiu added, cited by G4Media. He also said that the far-right opposition politicians present at the protest are politicizing it to the detriment of transporters and farmers.

The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicuşor Dan, stated that he has authorized all past protests, including those against him, but he was neither officially nor unofficially consulted regarding the protest of farmers and transporters. "In my opinion, it is their right to protest," Dan said.

Hundreds of truckers from around Romania began what appears to be a spontaneous protest on January 10, heading to Bucharest. According to News.ro, they have a longer list of requests, such as capping mandatory civil liability policies (RCA) tariffs, avoiding double taxation, measures to streamline traffic through customs, and regulating an anti-dumping law. Farmers also joined the protest.

Sources from the employers' organizations of transporters have told News.ro that next week they plan to request authorization for a protest in Victorei Square, in front of the government building in Bucharest. Representatives of the farmers also intend to protest with agricultural machinery in the square.

“We would like to organize a protest over several days; we want to be heard," said a representative of the transporters.

In addition, the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation, through its component organizations, expressed its solidarity with the farmers protesting in multiple counties and at the entrance to Bucharest.

"The Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation will submit to the Ministry of Agriculture a comprehensive list of urgent issues in the agricultural sector that require governmental resolution, with deadlines that need to be agreed upon at the government level. Additionally, the farmers' issues will be communicated to the president of Romania, the prime minister of Romania, and all ministers in the government," as stated in a press release issued on Friday by the Farmers' Force.

Organizers also made a public appeal for the farmers' movement not to be used for electoral purposes and for the protest not to be politicized in any way.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Cosmin Enache)