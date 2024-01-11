Truckers protest in Romania for second day

Hundreds of truckers have joined a protest in Romania for the second day on Thursday, January 11. According to News.ro, they have a longer list of requests, such as capping mandatory civil liability policies (RCA) tariffs, avoiding double taxation, measures to streamline traffic through customs, and regulating an anti-dumping law.

Local media reported that trucks from across the country set off for Bucharest on Thursday morning to join the transport companies' employees already protesting on the capital city's ring road.

In the meantime, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu met with representatives of some transporters' associations, and the discussions are set to continue next week.

The transport companies demand the recognition of road transport "as a strategic economic sector and the drafting of measures to support this economic sector so that it remains competitive and continues to bring direct revenues to the state budget." They say that the transport sector is the largest exporter of services in Romania, bringing over EUR 5 billion annually to the local economy.

The protests began Wednesday, January 10, when, according to Agerpres, roughly 6,000 trucks blocked the Bucharest ring road and other cities in the country. Farmers also joined the protest.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)