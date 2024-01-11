Transport

Truckers protest in Romania for second day

11 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hundreds of truckers have joined a protest in Romania for the second day on Thursday, January 11. According to News.ro, they have a longer list of requests, such as capping mandatory civil liability policies (RCA) tariffs, avoiding double taxation, measures to streamline traffic through customs, and regulating an anti-dumping law.

Local media reported that trucks from across the country set off for Bucharest on Thursday morning to join the transport companies' employees already protesting on the capital city's ring road. 

In the meantime, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu met with representatives of some transporters' associations, and the discussions are set to continue next week.

The transport companies demand the recognition of road transport "as a strategic economic sector and the drafting of measures to support this economic sector so that it remains competitive and continues to bring direct revenues to the state budget." They say that the transport sector is the largest exporter of services in Romania, bringing over EUR 5 billion annually to the local economy.

The protests began Wednesday, January 10, when, according to Agerpres, roughly 6,000 trucks blocked the Bucharest ring road and other cities in the country. Farmers also joined the protest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Transport

Truckers protest in Romania for second day

11 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hundreds of truckers have joined a protest in Romania for the second day on Thursday, January 11. According to News.ro, they have a longer list of requests, such as capping mandatory civil liability policies (RCA) tariffs, avoiding double taxation, measures to streamline traffic through customs, and regulating an anti-dumping law.

Local media reported that trucks from across the country set off for Bucharest on Thursday morning to join the transport companies' employees already protesting on the capital city's ring road. 

In the meantime, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu met with representatives of some transporters' associations, and the discussions are set to continue next week.

The transport companies demand the recognition of road transport "as a strategic economic sector and the drafting of measures to support this economic sector so that it remains competitive and continues to bring direct revenues to the state budget." They say that the transport sector is the largest exporter of services in Romania, bringing over EUR 5 billion annually to the local economy.

The protests began Wednesday, January 10, when, according to Agerpres, roughly 6,000 trucks blocked the Bucharest ring road and other cities in the country. Farmers also joined the protest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System