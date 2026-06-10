Romanian farmers and food processors get EUR 265 mln in Modernisation Fund support for solar projects

Romanian companies in agriculture and the food industry will be able to access investment grants worth a total of EUR 265 million for renewable energy installations intended for self-consumption, with applications open between June 15 and August 14, 2026, according to Mediafax.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) and the Agency for Financing Rural Investments (AFIR) announced the launch of a new call aimed at developing solar power generation capacities and reducing energy costs for agri-food businesses.

Of the total budget, EUR 145 million is earmarked for projects with installed capacities of up to 1 MW, while EUR 120 million is allocated to projects exceeding that threshold. The scheme is financed through Romania's Modernisation Fund resources.

Funding may cover up to 100% of eligible investment costs. For photovoltaic projects, support is capped at EUR 650,000 per MW for installations of up to 1 MW and at EUR 550,000 per MW for larger projects.

Beneficiaries will be allowed to submit several projects, provided they are located at different sites. The maximum cumulative amount of financing available to a single beneficiary is €20mn.

The programme supports the construction of new solar generation facilities, with or without battery storage systems, with the electricity produced to be used primarily for the companies' own consumption.

The authorities said the scheme is intended to lower energy expenses and improve the competitiveness of the agricultural and food-processing sectors, which have been affected by higher electricity prices in recent years.

iulian@romania-insider.com