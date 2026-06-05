Family displaced by Russian drone crash to receive new apartment from Romanian wife of Piero Ferrari, mayor says

The family living in the apartment in Galați that was devastated following the crash and explosion of a Russian drone will receive a new apartment from Romina Gingașu, the wife of Italian billionaire Piero Ferrari, according to Galați mayor Ionuț Pucheanu.

The Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in Galați on the night of May 28 to 29. The subsequent explosion impacted the apartment on the 10th floor and injured a mother and her 14-year-old son. The authorities described the incident as a serious violation of the country's airspace amid renewed Russian attacks on Ukraine near the Romanian border. Romania received public support from numerous international allies that condemned the incident.

Aside from the international fallout, aid was also extended to the victims of the incident. According to the mayor of Galați, the apartment will be offered by Romina Gingașu as a sign of solidarity.

“Thank you, Romina Gingașu! There are difficult moments in life, but they are followed by wonderful gestures. After the tragedy experienced by the family from the BR apartment building in the Mazepa neighborhood, today we are delighted by extraordinary news. Mrs. Romina Gingașu, a Romanian living abroad, informed us that she is offering this family a new apartment. Simply that,” Ionuț Pucheanu announced on his Facebook page.

The mayor thanked Romina Gingașu on behalf of the Galați community “for a gesture of rare generosity.”

“These are actions that repair not only destroyed walls, but also wounded souls. These are gestures that show us that solidarity and humanity are stronger than anything. I thank all of you who have been and continue to stand by this family. Once again, you have demonstrated that we are part of a united community!” the mayor of Galați also said.

In an interview to Mediafax, Gingașu said she saw images of the destroyed home on TV and heard that at the time, the only assistance given to the victims was being offered by a foreign aid organization. "I realized that the family could not wait for a campaign of donations," she said. Gingașu said she was raised by a single mother and that she could relate to the family's story. Her organization, Red Woman, routinely helps those in need, according to the same source.

Earlier this month, the government provided emergency financial assistance for families and individuals affected by the crash. Families or individuals whose homes were destroyed will receive RON 30,000 each. Meanwhile, those whose homes suffered damage exceeding 75% of the property, but were not entirely destroyed, will receive RON 25,000, while residents whose homes were damaged by less than 75% will receive RON 15,000.

In addition, each evacuated resident will receive RON 1,000 to cover essential needs until they are able to return home.

radu@romania-insider.com

(photo source: Inquam Photos|George Calin)