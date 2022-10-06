Factory-gate prices up by 53% YoY in Romania

In August 2022, the prices of industrial production (industrial inflation) increased by 53.% compared to the same month last year, according to the data published by the statistics office INS.

Compared to July, in August 2022, the prices of industrial production in total (domestic market and foreign market) increased by 1.9%.

The prices of industrial production on the domestic market grew by 70% over the last 12 months (driven by the energy prices), while it increased by only 22% for the goods traded on the foreign markets - where the energy goods hold a smaller share.

