Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/06/2021 - 10:01
Social

Face masks to become mandatory again on the streets of Bucharest

06 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Safety measures and restrictions will be set in place in Bucharest as the COVID-19 incidence rate, which exceeded 1 per thousand inhabitants already, is rising, according to the prefect of the Romanian capital city Alin Stoica.

This is nothing special, but the activation of measures in line with the gradual approach designed in the previous waves of the pandemic as part of the state of alert.

The state of alert will be further prolonged by a Government decision soon, he added, according to Hotnews.ro.

At the beginning of this week, there will be a meeting of the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations which will decide the obligation to wear protective masks within a radius of 50 meters around schools, Wall-street.ro reported. However, the threshold set for closing the schools was increased to a higher level: 6 per thousand, double the 3 per thousand in the previous waves.

On September 5, Bucharest has exceeded the incidence rate of 1 per thousand inhabitants. At the same time, the schools will open on September 13, which causes concern among the authorities, given the potential congestion. In this sense, the prefect of the Capital, Alin Stoica, spoke about introducing new restrictions.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/01/2021 - 15:14
01 September 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for August: The calm before the storm?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/06/2021 - 10:01
Social

Face masks to become mandatory again on the streets of Bucharest

06 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Safety measures and restrictions will be set in place in Bucharest as the COVID-19 incidence rate, which exceeded 1 per thousand inhabitants already, is rising, according to the prefect of the Romanian capital city Alin Stoica.

This is nothing special, but the activation of measures in line with the gradual approach designed in the previous waves of the pandemic as part of the state of alert.

The state of alert will be further prolonged by a Government decision soon, he added, according to Hotnews.ro.

At the beginning of this week, there will be a meeting of the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations which will decide the obligation to wear protective masks within a radius of 50 meters around schools, Wall-street.ro reported. However, the threshold set for closing the schools was increased to a higher level: 6 per thousand, double the 3 per thousand in the previous waves.

On September 5, Bucharest has exceeded the incidence rate of 1 per thousand inhabitants. At the same time, the schools will open on September 13, which causes concern among the authorities, given the potential congestion. In this sense, the prefect of the Capital, Alin Stoica, spoke about introducing new restrictions.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/01/2021 - 15:14
01 September 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for August: The calm before the storm?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks