Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 08:01
Business
ExxonMobil negotiates with Lukoil the sale of its offshore operations in RO
07 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US group ExxonMobil negotiates with Russian group Lukoil the sale of its 50% stake in the Neptun Deep offshore gas perimeter in Romania’s Black Sea section, governmental sources told G4Media.ro.

The next step in the negotiations is Lukoil’s access to the data room, which includes the technical and financial information about the project.

ExxonMobil announced in November last year its intention to sell its stake in the Neptun Deep project, which holds the largest offshore gas reserves found in Romania’s Black Sea section (40 to 80 bln cubic meters).

Romanian group OMV Petrom, controlled by Austria’s OMV, controls the remaining 50% in the project.

The two groups have invested close to USD 1.5 bln in exploring the perimeter but have postponed a decision on its commercial exploitation due to the new offshore law adopted by the Parliament in 2018.

Lukoil’s possible involvement in the Neptun Deep project is considered a major national security problem, given that the project has been regarded as an alternative to gas imports from Russia, the same sources said for G4Media.ro.

The Lukoil group, controlled by billionaire Vaghit Alekperov, is considered one of the pillars of Kremlin’s international energy policy.

Lukoil also operates the Trident offshore gas perimeter in the Romanian Black Sea, with gas reserves estimated at some 30 bln cubic meters.

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz also holds a minority stake in that perimeter.

Romgaz is also interested in buying part of ExxonMobil’s stake in the Neptun Deep project.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 08:01
Business
ExxonMobil negotiates with Lukoil the sale of its offshore operations in RO
07 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US group ExxonMobil negotiates with Russian group Lukoil the sale of its 50% stake in the Neptun Deep offshore gas perimeter in Romania’s Black Sea section, governmental sources told G4Media.ro.

The next step in the negotiations is Lukoil’s access to the data room, which includes the technical and financial information about the project.

ExxonMobil announced in November last year its intention to sell its stake in the Neptun Deep project, which holds the largest offshore gas reserves found in Romania’s Black Sea section (40 to 80 bln cubic meters).

Romanian group OMV Petrom, controlled by Austria’s OMV, controls the remaining 50% in the project.

The two groups have invested close to USD 1.5 bln in exploring the perimeter but have postponed a decision on its commercial exploitation due to the new offshore law adopted by the Parliament in 2018.

Lukoil’s possible involvement in the Neptun Deep project is considered a major national security problem, given that the project has been regarded as an alternative to gas imports from Russia, the same sources said for G4Media.ro.

The Lukoil group, controlled by billionaire Vaghit Alekperov, is considered one of the pillars of Kremlin’s international energy policy.

Lukoil also operates the Trident offshore gas perimeter in the Romanian Black Sea, with gas reserves estimated at some 30 bln cubic meters.

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz also holds a minority stake in that perimeter.

Romgaz is also interested in buying part of ExxonMobil’s stake in the Neptun Deep project.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote
23 December 2019
Social
Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40