Most expensive residential properties for sale in Bucharest

Three villas located in Dorobanti-Aviatorilor area top the list of the most expensive residential properties put up for sale in Bucharest this year, compiled by local business daily Economica.net. The list also includes villas in downtown Bucharest and the Cantacuzino Palace built in late 19th century.

There are three villas in Bucharest put up for sale for EUR 10 million. One of them is a 30-room villa in the Dorobanti-Aviatorilor area, built in 1946. It has a usable area of 1,750 sqm and a land of 1,230 sqm, two floors and attic.

Then, there is a villa in the Aviatorilor area in Northern Bucharest, not far from Victoriei Square. This property was renovated last year and has 33 rooms and a usable area of 1.466 sqm. The third villa with a price of EUR 10 million is located in Dorobanti, has four levels and 33 rooms.

A villa built in the Byzantine style, located in Aviatorilor, is fourth on the list made by Economica.net. With a price of EUR 8.5 million, this residential property has a built area of 1,600 sqm and a total land of 740 sqm. The fifth place is occupied by a 20-room villa located in Universitatii Square in downtown Bucharest, which was put up for sale for EUR 8 million.

Next is the Cantacuzino Palace, a mixed-use property with 40 rooms and a usable area of 2.500 sqm, which is on sale for EUR 7 million.

When it comes to apartments, the most expensive property is actually much more than an apartment, occupying an entire floor of the residential part of One Floreasca City, which is called One Mircea Eliade, Economica.net informed. Located on the 18th floor of the third tower of the project developed by One United Properties, this luxury apartment covers 611 sqm and has 10 rooms. This property is on sale for EUR 3.26 million.

