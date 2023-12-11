EXEC-EDU's solution to prevent two of the biggest concerns of employers: work-related stress and low team cohesion

News from Companies

EXEC-EDU, the leader in executive education in Romania, proposes to companies a communication model designed to reduce stress at work and increase the team’s cohesion level, in a labor market where they face more and more problems related to employee burnout.

According to a recent EXEC-EDU survey, preventing conflicts and reducing stress at work occupy the top two positions among the advantages of attending the PCM courses (Process Communication Model®) – an award-winning personality and communication theory used successfully at NASA and in the US presidents campaigns. These benefits were mentioned by 64,6% and 62,5% respectively of the course graduates. The third most important benefit is the improvement of personal and professional relationships (60,4%). The respondents also believe that the investment in the PCM program will lead to better collaboration and cohesion at work (30%), while another 25% said it will help increase people's motivation.

“These results confirm the importance of the PCM model that we have introduced on the market since 2010 and which has become more and more popular, especially in the post pandemic context, when the burnout syndrome has increased. Romania occupies a worrying position in the European rankings, being the second country most affected by it. Thus, this personality theory primarily helps us to better know ourselves, to learn what our own psychological needs are, but also those of others, so that we can keep our batteries charged and to be able to offer others appreciation”, stated Oana Scarlat, CEO EXEC-EDU.

Another aspect revealed in the EXEC-EDU survey is the impact of this model on relationships inside the teams, especially since, at this moment, there is a need to harmonize the interaction of 4 different generations in the office, each with different needs, values ​​and motivations (baby boomers, X generation X , millennials, Z generation). Almost 40% of those surveyed offered a maximum score for the contribution of PCM course to reducing tensions and conflicts between colleagues of different generations. Among the explanations offered by graduates of this program is that applying PCM theory leads to an increased awareness of the motivation behind opinion differences and acceptance of diversity.

"According to our survey, the graduates believe that investing in this program can also help to a better communication between managers, to increase influence and persuasion, to motivate people, to reduce conflicts, but also to a more efficient recruitment", added Oana Scarlat .

Another study carried out at European level, with Romania among the countries with 5,135 profiles of managers and key people analyzed, shows that three out of four employees in our country need to be appreciated for their competence, their efforts and way of thinking. Moreover, the lack of work appreciation is also the first reason for resignation among Romanians. PCM comes with the understanding of how you can motivate people around you based on their personality so that they have their batteries charged, which significantly increases retention and reduces stress in organizations.

"According to this personality and communication theory, there are 6 levels that make up the human personality: thinker, persister, harmonizer, promoter, rebel, imaginer. In Romania, the percentage of those who value logic and structure (Thinker) is the highest in Europe among companies, with 46.8%. Which means logical, responsible and organized people are more likely to be selected and promoted. On the other hand, there is no other European country with so few people with an Harmonizer base at work, who value relationships and people. This may explain why there is such a high demand for communication and relationship courses", added Oana Scarlat, CEO EXEC-EDU.

In the turbulent global context, companies are becoming more concerned about the mental health of employees, adopting more sophisticated strategies to increase people's efficiency and engagement. The investment in well-being programs for employees and communication models, such as Process Communication Model, reflects a paradigm shift in the area of ​​human resources. These efforts exponentially increase the attractiveness of employers in the labor market, leading to talent acquisition and retention in a highly competitive environment.

EXEC-EDU is the school that has the most PCM courses and profiles, with 13 years of experience on the market and 4 certified trainers on this model. Since 2010, it has reached over 5,000 graduates, from corporations to small and medium-sized companies.

About EXEC-EDU

With a presence of 18 years, EXEC-EDU is the leader of the executive education market – the top segment of the training market – having a team of over 40 trainers and experts and nearly 20,000 students. The EXEC-EDU portfolio currently includes about 70 programmes, and the EXEC-EDU offer is structured on 4 main lines of activity: development programs for C-level, management programs, specialization courses in highly current professional fields, niche and well-being workshops. The 4 directions include not only training programs, but also coaching, mentoring, consulting. EXEC-EDU won the Gold Award in the top training companies in Romania, following a research conducted by the Learning Network in 2019, involving more than 500 managers and human resources specialists.

