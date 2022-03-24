Romanian online retailer evoMAG close to getting strategic investor

Romanian online retailer evoMAG, a family business, is close to wrapping up the negotiations to sell a minority stake aimed at accelerating growth. The company's plans for this year include opening two showrooms, listing on at least one marketplace platform and doubling the product range.

"We have made a lot of progress in this direction," Mihai Pătrașcu, the company's CEO, told Profit.ro, referring to the sale of a minority stake.

Profit.ro announced last summer that evoMAG is negotiating to attract financing of up to EUR 5 mln from investment funds to accelerate the company's growth, and in the medium term, it also takes into account the listing on the stock exchange.

In January, evoMAG announced investments of EUR 200,000 in 2022 and an accelerated increase in the number of employees to over 100 people.

evoMAG is a family company with 16 years of experience in the field, founded by Mihai Pătrașcu, which continues to hold the position of general manager.

