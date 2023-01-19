Romanian investment company Evergent boosts liquidity to seize new opportunities

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian investment company Evergent Investments (BSE ticker: EVER) has signed with local lender BCR a revolving credit agreement for 12 months and a maximum value of EUR 19.2 million.

The company, which has been increasingly active in recent years, says it is “carefully following the opportunities of this economic cycle marked by increased volatility.”

“By taking the credit facility, we enhanced the right mix of resources, here I mean professionals, capital, investment and risk processes, in order to continue obtaining the best possible results for our shareholders,” said Claudiu Doros, President and CEO.

In the current economic context, Evergent prefers companies with long-term growth prospects and attractive dividends to defend against inflation and high interest rates.

Sector-wise, the investment company focuses on the energy and financial-banking sectors, but it is also interested in companies with technology for clean resources, cyber-IT security and research, with a high development component.

Evergent Investments had net assets of EUR 447 million at the end of December 2022 while its shares were trading at a discount of 42% compared to the NAV per share. Over 71% of the company’s portfolio was invested in listed companies, its biggest holdings being Banca Transilvania (TLV), Romgaz (SNG), Aerostar (ARS) and OMV Petrom (SNP).

