The EVERGENT Investments Group recorded a consolidated net result of over RON 44 mln, in the first half of 2023

The EVERGENT Investments Group, comprising of EVERGENT Investments company, listed under the stock symbol EVER, along with its nine subsidiaries, announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2023 today.

In H1 2023, the Group recorded total consolidated revenues of RON 67.80 mln (including the net gain from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss). The consolidated net result is RON 44.01 mln (including the net profit and the net gain obtained from the sale of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income reflected in the reported result), while the consolidated assets amount to RON 2.57 bln. Out of the total Group assets, the nine subsidiaries represent 11.8%.

“We are focusing on our companies' ability to maximize long-term revenues within the Group. We believe in the growth potential of the agribusiness and real estate sectors, where we continue to invest”, stated Claudiu Doroș, President and CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

The nine subsidiaries of the EVERGENT Investments Group operate in the following sectors:

Agribusiness: Agrointens Bucharest, EVER AGRIBIO Bacău and Mecanica Ceahlău Piatra Neamț;

H1 2023 Ongoing Projects and Strategic Initiatives:

1. Agribusiness. Through the “Blueberry Farms” project, Agrointens, a part of the EVERGENT Investments Group, is investing in expanding the cultivation area to over 130 hectares, ensuring production, processing, and distribution. As of June 30, 2023, Agrointens SA had a turnover of 310,000 lei and assets of 53.62 million lei, representing 2.08% of the Group's total assets. The company manages blueberry farms in different development stages in Viștea and Mandra, which are in Brașov County, as well as in Popești and Rătești, in Argeș County. The company focuses on both the efficiency of existing crop production and innovation. In 2022, EVER AGRIBIO was established with assets of approximately 3.34 million lei, representing about 0.13% of the Group's total assets as of June 30, 2023. EVER AGRIBIO has set a new goal: the production of organic blueberries. By acquiring 50 hectares in Bacău County for organic production, the company will address a continously growing demand and contribute to the development of a sustainable future.

2. Real Estate. EVERGENT Investments Group focuses its investments on residential and commercial projects in areas with growth potential. As of June 30, 2023, EVER-IMO held assets of 75.96 million lei, representing 2.95% of the Group's total assets, while EVERLAND held assets of 52.73 million lei, representing 1.81% of the Group's total assets. EVER-IMO is capitalizing on the booming market in the northern area of Bucharest and is preparing a new residential project located at Intrarea Străulești.

About EVERGENT Investments Group

The EVERGENT Investments Group is comprised of the company EVERGENT Investments, listed under the stock symbol EVER, and its nine subsidiaries. In H1 2023, the consolidated asset value of the Group amounted to 2.57 billion lei. Out of this total, the nine subsidiaries represent 11.8%, while EVERGENT Investments company represents 88.2%.

As of June 30, 2023, the EVERGENT Investments Group holds 50% ownership in an associated entity, Străuleşti Lac Alfa.

