Eurostat: Romanians earned an average EUR 10.4 gross per hour in 2023

Romanians earned an average of EUR 10.4 gross per hour in 2023, according to data from Eurostat, the European statistical office, cited by Ziarul Financiar. At this level, Romania ranks second to last in the EU, only ahead of Bulgaria.

The gross per hour value means that Romanias earned, over 8 working hours per day and 21 days a month, an average gross monthly salary of EUR 1,740. This, in turn, translates into a net average salary of just over EUR 1,000 per month.

The highest average hourly wages in the EU were in Luxembourg, at EUR 47.2 gross per hour; in Denmark, at EUR 42 gross per hour; and in Belgium, at EUR 36.3 gross per hour. The lowest were in Latvia, Romania, and Bulgaria.

The European Union average was EUR 24 gross per hour in 2023.

Romania also had among the highest increases in labor costs in the last quarter of last year. As such, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the highest increases in hourly labor costs for the entire economy were recorded in Romania (plus 16.9%), Hungary (plus 16.3%), Croatia (plus 16.0%), Poland (plus 13.1%), and Slovenia (plus 12.5%).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime.com)