Eurostat: Romania has lowest prices in Europe

Food & non-alcoholic beverages were the cheapest in Romania (66% of the EU average) and Poland (68%). In comparison, they were most expensive in Denmark (129% of the average), Luxembourg (126%) and Austria (125%), according to the 2020 price levels for consumer goods and services published by Eurostat on June 22.

For the whole basket of consumer goods and services, the average prices in Romania were 55% of the average prices in the European Union - where this indicator ranges between 55% (Romania, Bulgaria) and 141% (Denmark).

Notably, the ratio between the prices in Romania and the average European prices remained roughly steady, just under 55% over the past decade - except for 2018 when it edged up marginally to nearly 56%.

Overall, price levels for consumer goods and services in the EU varied by almost one to three between the cheapest and the most expensive Member states.

