Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 08:07
Business

Eurostat: Romania has lowest prices in Europe

23 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Food & non-alcoholic beverages were the cheapest in Romania (66% of the EU average) and Poland (68%). In comparison, they were most expensive in Denmark (129% of the average), Luxembourg (126%) and Austria (125%), according to the 2020 price levels for consumer goods and services published by Eurostat on June 22.

For the whole basket of consumer goods and services, the average prices in Romania were 55% of the average prices in the European Union - where this indicator ranges between 55% (Romania, Bulgaria) and 141% (Denmark).

Notably, the ratio between the prices in Romania and the average European prices remained roughly steady, just under 55% over the past decade - except for 2018 when it edged up marginally to nearly 56%.

Overall, price levels for consumer goods and services in the EU varied by almost one to three between the cheapest and the most expensive Member states.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 14:53
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 08:07
Business

Eurostat: Romania has lowest prices in Europe

23 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Food & non-alcoholic beverages were the cheapest in Romania (66% of the EU average) and Poland (68%). In comparison, they were most expensive in Denmark (129% of the average), Luxembourg (126%) and Austria (125%), according to the 2020 price levels for consumer goods and services published by Eurostat on June 22.

For the whole basket of consumer goods and services, the average prices in Romania were 55% of the average prices in the European Union - where this indicator ranges between 55% (Romania, Bulgaria) and 141% (Denmark).

Notably, the ratio between the prices in Romania and the average European prices remained roughly steady, just under 55% over the past decade - except for 2018 when it edged up marginally to nearly 56%.

Overall, price levels for consumer goods and services in the EU varied by almost one to three between the cheapest and the most expensive Member states.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 14:53
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars