European Council greenlights commencement of accession negotiations with Moldova

15 December 2023

The European Council announced on December 14 the commencement of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova once the country takes the steps recommended by the Commission on November 8.

"The European Council invites the Council to adopt the respective negotiating frameworks once the relevant steps set out in the respective Commission recommendations of November 8, 2023, are taken," the Council's press release reads.

The country must still address the three targets not yet completed, before the Progress Report scheduled for March 2024, head of the EU Delegation in Moldova Janis Mazeiks explained in an interview given to IPN after the EC recommended accession negotiations with Moldova in November.

On November 8, the European Commission recommended the start of EU-Moldova accession negotiations. According to the evaluation report, out of the nine conditionalities, Chisinau has fully completed six, and with respect to three conditionalities, important progress has been registered.

As regards the three targets not yet met by Moldova, Mazeiks explained that the country must demonstrate performance and not necessarily reach the final end — as this might depend on independent bodies such as evaluation bodies.

"It is about the continuation of the vetting process of the Supreme Magistracy Council (CSM) and the prosecutor's office, the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court of Justice and the general prosecutor, as well as providing resources for the Anti-corruption Office, improving its structure, as well as improving the legal framework aimed at the disappearance of money," the European Union ambassador also said.

Ukraine and Moldova were granted candidate status in June 2022, four months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sjankauskas/Dreamstime.com)

