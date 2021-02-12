Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 07:59
Business

EC sweetens forecast for Romania's economic recovery in 2021-2022

12 February 2021
The European Commission (EC) increased its forecast for Romania's economic growth by 0.5pp to 3.8% for 2021 and by 0.2pp to 4% for 2022. The previous projections dated from last November.

The Commission estimates that Romania's GDP contracted by 5% in 2020. Furthermore, it says that the risks to Romania's growth forecast are tilted to the upside - namely, the recovery could be stronger.

Particular upside risks for Romania are a fast implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (quick absorption of EU funds) and improving public finances (such as narrowing the wide VAT gap).

Although Romania will fully recover the losses incurred during the pandemic, such growth rates are unlikely to help it catch up with the more developed peers and increase its GDP per capita as a share of the EU average.

The European Commission estimates that the EU economy will grow by 3.7% in 2021 and 3.9% in 2022, while the Eurozone economy will grow by 3.8% in both 2021 and 2022.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Natanael Alfredo/Dreamstime.com)

15 October 2020
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
