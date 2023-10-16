European Commission in Romania launches anti-disinformation platform

The Representation of the European Commission in Romania recently announced the launch of a new online platform dedicated to combating disinformation.

The platform, named "trUE - The Naked Truth" (trUE – Adevărul gol-goluț), aims to support the general public with useful tools for identifying fake news and information distributed online with the intent to misinform. It brings together articles, case studies, and video materials produced in collaboration with influencers, as well as educational materials that can be used in classroom settings.

“We hope that 'trUE - The Naked Truth' will offer a basic set of tools to help as many Romanians as possible identify information that distorts reality, not only about the European Union but also in the public sphere. We provide free online resources dedicated to countering disinformation, materials that can be used in classrooms by teachers, information about debunked myths, video podcasts created by influencers who help us 'translate' sometimes technical information for everyone to understand, and much more," said Ramona Chiriac, the head of the Representation of the European Commission in Romania in the official press release.

She also noted that according to Eurobarometer findings, a majority of Romanians consider that news or information they perceive as distorting reality represents a problem for democracy in general.

The newly launched platform also offers the latest resources provided by the European Commission, including guidance for teachers and methods for encouraging "healthy" online usage habits. Video materials created by influencers such as Dezaburit or Zaiafet are also available. One of the materials explains "What is a fake news and how to recognize it in 7 steps."

In addition, the platform encourages interaction with the general public.

According to Eurobarometer Standard 98, more than half of Romanians (63%) often encounter news or information they consider distorting reality or even false. 61% of Romanians agree that this is a problem for Romania.

The EU collaborates with online platforms to encourage the promotion of official sources, penalize content proven to be false or misleading, and remove illegal content and content that could harm people's health or physical integrity. This collaboration was renewed in 2022 to include the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Moreover, through the Digital Services Act, which came into effect on November 16, 2022, the European Union is taking clear measures to combat the spread of disinformation. This new law places the responsibility on online platforms to eradicate harmful content through unprecedented rigorous measures.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romania.representation.ec.europa.eu)