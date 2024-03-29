Events

Artists from six European countries come to Europavox Festival Bucharest in April

29 March 2024

Europavox Festival Bucharest, an event aiming to highlight some of the newest and most interesting live music acts from all across Europe, returns to Control Club this spring for its fourth edition. Artists from six European countries, along with two up-and-coming local bands, will perform at the festival on April 3-4.

Dutch singer-songwriter Pip Blom, German art pop/alternative act Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys, French krautrockers Meule, and Romanian avant-pop sensation Kadjavsi will perform at Control Club on April 3, the first day of festival.

The second day, April 4, will feature British indie psych duo Jadu Heart alongside Brussels-based post-punks Ada Oda, Athens shoegazers Sugar For The Pill, and Bucharest underground heroes PLANT.

Festival passes can be purchased online at Eventbook.ro. 

Europavox Festival Bucharest is part of the Europavox Project 2020 – 2024, co-funded by the European Commission. Born in 2006, it is a cultural and civic project aiming to highlight young EU music creators, invite music lovers to discover great artists, and bring artists, professionals, and fans closer.

Control Club opened its doors in 2008 and is one of Bucharest’s most popular live venues. It also joined a European network of live music venues, alongside Le Botanique (Brussels), Estragon Club (Bologna), INmusic (Zagreb), Loftas (Vilnius), and WUK (Vienna), to support European artist mobility and offer music fans the chance to discover new talent, through Europavox events.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

1

