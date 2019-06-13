Tickets for European Football Championship 2020 on sale

UEFA put up for sale on Wednesday, June 12, the tickets for the European Football Championship - EURO 2020.

Bucharest will host four matches of the competition and the cheapest ticket for the matches to be played at the National Arena costs EUR 30, Romania’s Football Federation (FRF) informed. The tickets can be purchased from the www.euro2020.com/tickets platform.

The European Championship will start on June 12, 2020, and will take place in 12 European cities, including Bucharest. The 60th edition is a special celebration of the Championship and a record number of three million tickets will be available to fans.

Bucharest will host four matches on the National Arena: three in Group C (June 14, 18 and 22) and one of the Round of 16 matches on June 29, 2020. If it makes it to the Euro 2020, the Romanian national team will play at least two matches on National Arena.

