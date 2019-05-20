Thousands gather in downtown Bucharest at event promoting voting in EU elections

Thousands of people gathered on the evening of May 19 in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square to attend an event encouraging people to vote in the EU Parliament elections on May 26.

The event, called All for Europe, saw performances from several well-known local bands but also speeches from various opinion leaders. Among them were philosopher Mihai Şora, musician Tudor Chirilă, actors Marius Manole, Mihai Călin and Victor Rebengiuc, journalist Moise Guran, and Carmen Uscatu and Oana Gheorghiu of the Dăruieşte Viaţă, the NGO which undertook the construction of the first pediatric oncology hospital in the country.

Actor Victor Rebengiuc urged people to go an vote on May 26, regardless of their favorite party.

“You know what we are currently living, the though days and rather gloomy future, very gloomy future we are facing. It is one of the last times we can prevent the disaster that can happen to us. So, one of my last wishes is please go and vote. Vote for whoever you want and vote in the referendum. We want a normal country, we want you to live normally, you who are young and have the future ahead of you. I come and speak as someone who will soon part with you; there are age limits and I’m not getting my hopes up about the future but you are young and you need to remember this: the change in this country rests in your hands and souls,” Rebengiuc said, quoted by Agerpres.

Rebengiuc is an award-winning film and stage actor, and a civil society activist. He is 86 years old.

In his turn, 102-year-old philosopher Mihai Şora, a prominent figure of the anti-corruption protests of the past years, also urged people to vote in the EU elections.

“It is important to be here, in Victoriei Square, to have our say. We are Romanians and we are Europeans. It is important to be here in Europe, so as not to be alone but surrounded by friends and feel confident. We are Europeans from head to toe. We need to go and vote so as not to let others vote for us and end up with a result we do not want. We should not be lazy, and we should get out and cast a political option,” Şora said.

Local groups Vama, Omul cu şobolani, Taxi and E.M.I.L performed at the event, while Sound Choir performed the anthem of the European Union. All the artists performed pro bono.

Members of the Declic community, the organizer of the event, put together a special choreography, showing a white heart on a blue background to send the message “Romania loves Europe.”

A referendum on justice, called by president Klaus Iohannis, takes place in Romania the day of the EU Parliament elections. The two main themes of the referendum are banning amnesty and pardoning for people convicted for corruption and banning the Government from changing sensitive legislation in the area of criminality and justice legislation via emergency ordinance.

(Photos: Declic Facebook Page)