Romania to receive EUR 34 mln from the EU Solidarity Fund for damages caused by drought

The European Commission (EC) proposed on August 23 financial support of EUR 33.9 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to provide assistance to Romania following the damages caused by a severe drought in the summer of 2022.

The EUSF assistance can cover parts of the costs of emergency and recovery operations, such as repair of damaged infrastructure, protection for the population, securing preventive infrastructure and protection of cultural heritage, as well as clean-up operations.

Emergency and recovery operations can be financed retroactively by the EUSF, starting from day one of the disaster.

Elisa Ferreira, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, said: "Year after year, we face the devastating impact of climate change and natural disasters of growing frequency and magnitude. While prevention, climate adaptation and mitigation, also supported by the Cohesion Policy, remain paramount, EUSF assistance is indispensable in the aftermath of major natural disasters. […] Today, the Commission proposed EUSF support for Romania, which suffered major damages last summer."

The Commission's proposal requires the approval of the budgetary authority, according to the official announcement. Once the final decision is made, the financial aid can be paid out in a single instalment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ahmad Marzuky/Dreamstime.com)