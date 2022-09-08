Business

EU seeks to cap electricity producer price at EUR 200 per MWh

08 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission recommends that national governments impose a levy on revenues generated by non-gas electricity producers when market prices exceed EUR 200 (RON 1,000) per MWh, according to the Commission's draft recommendations that expect endorsement from the Member States on September 9.

Excess revenues would be redistributed to help companies and households, Economica.net reported.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, September 7, that low-carbon energy producers are making "enormous revenues, revenues they never calculated, revenues they never dreamt of and revenues they cannot invest as fast."

Such a cap would mimic "the market outcomes that could be expected where global supply chains functioning normally and not subject to the weaponisation of energy through gas supply disruptions," the commission document said.

The member states are entitled to maintain or introduce measures that further limit producers' incomes, provided that these measures are compatible with EU law, the draft also shows.

The document also suggests a mandatory target of reducing electricity consumption by 5 percent during peak pricing hours. 

(Photo: Methaphum Thongbun/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

EU seeks to cap electricity producer price at EUR 200 per MWh

08 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission recommends that national governments impose a levy on revenues generated by non-gas electricity producers when market prices exceed EUR 200 (RON 1,000) per MWh, according to the Commission's draft recommendations that expect endorsement from the Member States on September 9.

Excess revenues would be redistributed to help companies and households, Economica.net reported.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, September 7, that low-carbon energy producers are making "enormous revenues, revenues they never calculated, revenues they never dreamt of and revenues they cannot invest as fast."

Such a cap would mimic "the market outcomes that could be expected where global supply chains functioning normally and not subject to the weaponisation of energy through gas supply disruptions," the commission document said.

The member states are entitled to maintain or introduce measures that further limit producers' incomes, provided that these measures are compatible with EU law, the draft also shows.

The document also suggests a mandatory target of reducing electricity consumption by 5 percent during peak pricing hours. 

(Photo: Methaphum Thongbun/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court