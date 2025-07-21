New EU budget envisages 17% more cohesion and agriculture funds for Romania

The new multiannual financial framework (MFF) 2028-2034 envisages a total of EUR 54.6 billion for Romania under the cohesion policies and common agriculture policy (general allocation) – 17% more compared to the previous 2021-2027 MFF, but at the cost of stricter disbursement criteria, according to the 2028-2034 MFF draft published by Economedia.ro. This involves risks, particularly for the funds for agriculture, which have been disbursed unconditionally and hence smoothly over the past MFFs.

Additionally, Romania will also be disbursed EUR 4.6 billion for social climate fund and EUR 1 billion for migration policies resulting in a Total Allocation of EUR 60.2 billion of a total of EUR 865 billion at the EU level.

"Romania is being offered an initial allocation of EUR 60 billion. A good amount at first glance, but which comes with strict conditions: we must be well prepared, have clarity about our priorities, and be capable of delivering results. And we still have many details to clarify in the interest of Romania," wrote the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Dragoș Pîslaru, on Facebook.

The Commission's proposal has only kicked off a complicated debate for the next two years. The main issue seems to be the lack of money, given that the EU needs to increase defense spending and pay off COVID-era debts, but also wants to maintain its classic programs, cohesion funds, and the Common Agricultural Policy.

Six European Commissioners, including Romania's representative Roxana Mânzatu, have expressed their opposition to the European Commission's proposal to finance the future Union budget by introducing new taxes, according to information obtained by Euractiv.

The final decision must be approved by the end of 2027 by all member states and an absolute majority of the European Parliament.

In addition to the EUR 60.2 billion allocated directly according to this proposal of the European Commission, Romania will be able to attract additional European funds for other EU projects related to security, research, and economic competitiveness.

Minister Pîslaru explained the principles of the new MFF design: each member state will have a unique national plan, similar to the PNRRs under the Resilience Facility, with clear objectives and undertaken reforms. In parallel, there will be additional funds available on a competitive basis at the European level.

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)