Ethos House Class A Office Building and its positive impact on their tenants’ business for the last 10 years

News from Companies

2900 sq m state-of-the-art workspaces will be available at Ethos House, a renowned supplier of high-end office spaces, located in Bucharest's District 2 at 240 B Calea Floreasca, starting in January 2025. Ethos House focuses on creativity, adaptability, and a cooperative community to build corporate settings that are conducive to success.

For the previous ten years, Arval, a founding member of the Element-Arval Global Alliance and a subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group Company was occupying the 1st and 2nd floors of the Class A Office Building. As a tenant, Arval would like to suggest the property to prospective tenants because of its high caliber, excellent customer service, and excellent communication. Arval Romania has planned to relocate by the end of 2025 to achieve a significant real estate target of the BNP Group, which is to create unity across all European Countries for the entities' headquarters.

“Ethos House has proven to be a reliable and trustworthy partner, exhibiting integrity and transparency in all our dealings. Their fair and reasonable approach to lease agreements, coupled with their flexibility and willingness to accommodate our evolving needs, has been invaluable to the success of our business. We are grateful for their positive impact on our business operations for the last 10 years”, said Ms. Roxana Lupescu, General Manager, Ethos House.

As a promise to the existing and new tenants, Ethos House has decided to organize internal property management services, having Mr. Cristian Stanescu as its manager. Mr. Cristian Stanescu is a seasoned professional with a comprehensive background in project management, property management, and procurement. With a career spanning over two decades, Mr. Cristian Stanescu has demonstrated expertise in managing complex projects, from construction and facility management to operational efficiency and commercial development.

Holding degrees in Mechanical Engineering from The Technical University of Civil Engineering Bucharest and in International Relations and European Integration from the National School of Political and Administrative Studies of Bucharest, he brings a strong technical foundation and strategic outlook to his roles. Mr. Cristian Stanescu’s career highlights include his tenure at Credit Europe Bank, where he played a pivotal role in property management for 125 establishments, led procurement efforts and contributed to the expansion of the bank's branch network. He brings with him a wealth of experience, a commercial mindset, and a track record of success in property and project management.

The key highlights of Ethos House, as a premier provider of office spaces designed for the modern workforce, include:

Flexible Configurations: Ethos House offers versatile configurations that can be customized to meet the specific needs of companies of all sizes, ranging from private offices to open-concept workspaces. Every floor is provided with comprehensive metering and specialized services.

Advanced Technology: Equipped with four pipe fan coil systems served by floor-dedicated boilers and chillers. Lighting is provided by highly efficient recessed luminaires achieving 500 lux throughout the office areas. All office levels are provided with a raised floor complete with floor boxes. The building is equipped with 1 power transformer of 1600 KVA, electric car charging stations (22kW), and back-up generator, provided for the critical systems and business continuity.

Comfortable and Inspiring Spaces: Ethos House prioritizes the comfort and well-being of its occupants. The spaces are thoughtfully designed to provide a comfortable and inspiring atmosphere conducive to both focused work and collaborative endeavors. The building has been designed following the requirements of the BREEAM “Europe Commercial 2009” scheme.

Central Location: Exclusive business location with great access benefiting from a green setting and lakes, Ethos House offers easy access to major transportation hubs, amenities, and a thriving business community. Good access to many amenities, including hotels, restaurants, cafes, bars, food stores, shops, banks, gyms, medical centers, and schools. Easy access by private or public means of transportation. Aurel Vlaicu Metro Station – M2, is located less than 10 minutes walking distance, while bus and tram transport nodes are located less than 5 minutes walking distance from Ethos House.

Prospective tenants can explore the available office spaces and amenities at www.ethoushouse.ro.

Interested parties are encouraged to schedule a tour to experience firsthand the unparalleled work environment Ethos House offers.

For leasing inquiries or to schedule a tour, please contact Mihaela Oroian, at office@ethoshouse.ro, 0723 630 911.

__

*This is a Press release.