Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 08:03
Business

Erste revises upward forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6.7%

19 May 2021
Austrian financial group Erste revised upwards from 4.2% to 6.7% the estimate for Romania's economic growth this year, responding to the unexpectedly strong Q1 figures.

"Household demand and EU-funded state investment are expected to be the main drivers of growth in the coming quarters," according to Erste analysts, Profit.ro reported.

Romania's economy advanced, in real terms, by 2.8% in the first quarter compared to the previous three months, far exceeding the forecasts of analysts Erste and Bloomberg, who estimated a quarterly growth of 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, Romania's Q1 GDP decreased by 0.2%.

"We are revising our growth forecast for 2021 to 6.7% (...), after big positive surprises in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021. The progress of vaccinations and the lifting of restrictions should play a key role in the economic recovery," Erste analysts said in a note.

At the end of April, the National Strategy and Forecast Commission revised upwards, from 4.3% to 5%, the estimate on GDP growth in 2021.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

