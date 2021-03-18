Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/18/2021 - 10:50
Covid-19: Romania, on Switzerland's list of countries with high epidemiological risk

18 March 2021
The Swiss authorities have revised the entry conditions on the country’s territory, Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced. The new measures also apply to entry into Liechtenstein.

Starting March 22, at 00:00, Romania will be on the list of countries with a high epidemiological risk. As such, anyone (except children younger than 12) who in the ten days prior to the entry to Switzerland was, for more than 24 hours, on the territory of a country or region with high epidemiological risk needs to show the negative result of a Covid-19 PCR test carried out at most 72 hours before entry into Switzerland. The document showing the results of the test needs to include the name and birth date of the tested person, the date and hour of the test, and the test result.

In addition to presenting a negative Covid-19 test, those who arrive from a country with an increased risk, including Romania, need to quarantine for ten days. They need to register with the cantonal authorities within 48 hours from arrival. The length of the quarantine can be shortened, with the approval of the cantonal authorities, if a Covid-19 test undertaken in the seventh quarantine day comes back negative. Those who take the test need to undertake the costs for it. 

The measures apply regardless of the means of transportation used to arrive in Switzerland.

Several categories are exempt from the requirements of showing a Covid-19 test and entering quarantine, MAE explained. They include people traveling for an important medical or professional reason that cannot be postponed, international transporters of goods and passengers; transit passengers who spent less than 24 hours in a state or area with an increased risk of infection; passengers who enter Switzerland to transit the country. For the latter category, the local authorities can request documents showing the need to transit Switzerland. Further information on the rules for entering Switzerland can be found here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
