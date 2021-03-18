Covid-19: Romania, on Switzerland’s list of countries with high epidemiological risk

The Swiss authorities have revised the entry conditions on the country’s territory, Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced. The new measures also apply to entry into Liechtenstein.

Starting March 22, at 00:00, Romania will be on the list of countries with a high epidemiological risk. As such, anyone (except children younger than 12) who in the ten days prior to the entry to Switzerland was, for more than 24 hours, on the territory of a country or region with high epidemiological risk needs to show the negative result of a Covid-19 PCR test carried out at most 72 hours before entry into Switzerland. The document showing the results of the test needs to include the name and birth date of the tested person, the date and hour of the test, and the test result.

In addition to presenting a negative Covid-19 test, those who arrive from a country with an increased risk, including Romania, need to quarantine for ten days. They need to register with the cantonal authorities within 48 hours from arrival. The length of the quarantine can be shortened, with the approval of the cantonal authorities, if a Covid-19 test undertaken in the seventh quarantine day comes back negative. Those who take the test need to undertake the costs for it.

The measures apply regardless of the means of transportation used to arrive in Switzerland.

Several categories are exempt from the requirements of showing a Covid-19 test and entering quarantine, MAE explained. They include people traveling for an important medical or professional reason that cannot be postponed, international transporters of goods and passengers; transit passengers who spent less than 24 hours in a state or area with an increased risk of infection; passengers who enter Switzerland to transit the country. For the latter category, the local authorities can request documents showing the need to transit Switzerland. Further information on the rules for entering Switzerland can be found here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

