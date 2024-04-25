Engie Romania takes over 80MW wind farm

French utility group Engie nearly doubled the capacity of its wind farms in Romania after taking over WIND Project (ROM) SIX – the operator of an 80MW wind farm located in the eastern part of Romania at Chirnogeni, Constanta county.

The Competition Council approved the deal, Economica.net reported.

The group already operates wind and solar installations with a combined capacity of some 200MW in Romania and is developing another 9MWp PV park.

Engie Romania seeks to reach a green energy generation capacity of 1GW by 2030.

Before the latest takeover, the company owned two other wind farms located in Galati and Braila counties, with a combined capacity of 98MW.

Over the past four years, Engie Romania purchased solar parks in various parts of the country, with an installed capacity of some 20MWp. It is also developing a 9MWp PV park in Braila county, combined with one of its wind farms.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adragosphoto/Dreamstime.com)