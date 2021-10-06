Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 15:01
Events

Romania’s George Enescu Festival opens ballot for passes

10 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The passes for the upcoming George Enescu Festival, the largest classical music event held in the country, are on sale in a ballot system until June 28, the organizers announced.

The tickets go on sale on July 19, while the pay-per-view tickets and passes for the concerts streamed online are available starting August 2.

Passes are available for the concert series held at the Romanian Athenaeum, for the Great Orchestras of the World series of concerts, held at Sala Palatului, and for the Enescu & His Contemporaries series, held at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). 

Passes for the Athenaeum concerts cost RON 4,900 (close to EUR 1,000) or RON 3,900 (EUR 795). Passes for the Great Orchestras of the World series cost between RON 1,500 (EUR  306) for retirees and RON 4,900, while those for the Enescu & His Contemporaries series cost RON 400 (EUR 81) and RON 300 (EUR 61).

The ballot draw is scheduled for July 1. It is done using the random.org website. The passes can be paid for between July 2 and July 16.

Access to the Romanian Athenaeum will be allowed at 70% of the hall’s capacity. In addition to ID papers, the public need to show one of the following: proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, at least ten days before attending; a negative PCR test taken at most 72 hours before the concert; medical proof that they are between the 15th and 90th day from testing negative after a confirmed infection with SARS-CoV-2; or a negative rapid antigen test, carried out within 24 hours before the concert. Mask-wearing is required at all times.

Access to Sala Palatului will be allowed at 50% of the hall’s capacity. Physical distancing is mandatory, as is mask-wearing.

Access to the Auditorium Hall will be allowed at 70% of the hall’s capacity. The medical documents required for access are the same as for the Romanian Athenaeum.

More details are available on the festival’s website.

The 25th edition of the George Enescu International Festival is scheduled to take place between August 28 and September 26. The anniversary edition marks 140 years since the birth of the celebrated Romanian musician George Enescu. 

Romania’s George Enescu Festival announces program of 2021 edition

(Photo: Andrada Pavel, courtesy of Enescu Festival)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 09:48
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 15:01
Events

Romania’s George Enescu Festival opens ballot for passes

10 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The passes for the upcoming George Enescu Festival, the largest classical music event held in the country, are on sale in a ballot system until June 28, the organizers announced.

The tickets go on sale on July 19, while the pay-per-view tickets and passes for the concerts streamed online are available starting August 2.

Passes are available for the concert series held at the Romanian Athenaeum, for the Great Orchestras of the World series of concerts, held at Sala Palatului, and for the Enescu & His Contemporaries series, held at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). 

Passes for the Athenaeum concerts cost RON 4,900 (close to EUR 1,000) or RON 3,900 (EUR 795). Passes for the Great Orchestras of the World series cost between RON 1,500 (EUR  306) for retirees and RON 4,900, while those for the Enescu & His Contemporaries series cost RON 400 (EUR 81) and RON 300 (EUR 61).

The ballot draw is scheduled for July 1. It is done using the random.org website. The passes can be paid for between July 2 and July 16.

Access to the Romanian Athenaeum will be allowed at 70% of the hall’s capacity. In addition to ID papers, the public need to show one of the following: proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, at least ten days before attending; a negative PCR test taken at most 72 hours before the concert; medical proof that they are between the 15th and 90th day from testing negative after a confirmed infection with SARS-CoV-2; or a negative rapid antigen test, carried out within 24 hours before the concert. Mask-wearing is required at all times.

Access to Sala Palatului will be allowed at 50% of the hall’s capacity. Physical distancing is mandatory, as is mask-wearing.

Access to the Auditorium Hall will be allowed at 70% of the hall’s capacity. The medical documents required for access are the same as for the Romanian Athenaeum.

More details are available on the festival’s website.

The 25th edition of the George Enescu International Festival is scheduled to take place between August 28 and September 26. The anniversary edition marks 140 years since the birth of the celebrated Romanian musician George Enescu. 

Romania’s George Enescu Festival announces program of 2021 edition

(Photo: Andrada Pavel, courtesy of Enescu Festival)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 09:48
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars