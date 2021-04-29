Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/29/2021 - 08:07
Business

Romanian energy minister suspects cartel of electricity suppliers

29 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's energy minister Virgil Popescu "suspects an illegal cartel agreement between the energy suppliers [on the residential market]," he told local news agency Agerpres in an interview.

The suppliers did not purchase electricity in advance from the wholesale market at the lowest possible costs for delivering it to the population minister Popescu, explained in the interview. He implied that the suppliers are now exposed to the high prices on the spot market.

The suppliers expected that the authorities would return to regulated prices, and that's why they haven't purchased electricity in advance for the second half of the year, he said.

The Competition Council said that it has two ongoing investigations related to the electricity market liberalization for household clients.

"Since the beginning of the liberalization process, we have been involved, together with the Ministry of Energy and the market regulator ANRE, in the process of identifying the best solutions for consumers, especially households. We carefully analyze what is happening in the market. We already have two ongoing investigations, and we will use all legal levers to discourage any incorrect behavior because it can undermine the entire liberalization process," Competition Council head Bogdan Chiritoiu said, according to Economica.net.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/29/2021 - 08:07
Business

Romanian energy minister suspects cartel of electricity suppliers

29 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's energy minister Virgil Popescu "suspects an illegal cartel agreement between the energy suppliers [on the residential market]," he told local news agency Agerpres in an interview.

The suppliers did not purchase electricity in advance from the wholesale market at the lowest possible costs for delivering it to the population minister Popescu, explained in the interview. He implied that the suppliers are now exposed to the high prices on the spot market.

The suppliers expected that the authorities would return to regulated prices, and that's why they haven't purchased electricity in advance for the second half of the year, he said.

The Competition Council said that it has two ongoing investigations related to the electricity market liberalization for household clients.

"Since the beginning of the liberalization process, we have been involved, together with the Ministry of Energy and the market regulator ANRE, in the process of identifying the best solutions for consumers, especially households. We carefully analyze what is happening in the market. We already have two ongoing investigations, and we will use all legal levers to discourage any incorrect behavior because it can undermine the entire liberalization process," Competition Council head Bogdan Chiritoiu said, according to Economica.net.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage