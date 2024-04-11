Over 300 exhibitors and 100 speakers to join Energy Expo in Bucharest this October

The first edition of Energy Expo, a major event organized in Bucharest by MTR Media Group in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, will bring together over 300 exhibitors and more than 100 local and international speakers. The event will be hosted by Hala Laminor from October 10 to 13.

Over 300 international and local companies will present their services, products, and exclusive solutions for the energy market in Romania, the organizers said.

The exhibition area will cover 30,000 sqm and will host both the exhibitors’ stands, the networking and conference spaces, as well as Connect - a special area aimed at facilitating direct interaction between manufacturers, investors, contractors, developers, consultants, and specialists in the field, local authorities, and relevant associations.

The four-day event program will also include 12 conferences attended by more than 100 speakers, launch events, and exhibitor demonstrations.

(Photo source: the organizers)