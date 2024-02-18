Education
News from Companies

Empowering Education: A.I.DUCATION'24 - Shaping the future of learning with artificial intelligence

19 February 2024
romaniainsider

Feeling overwhelmed by the surge of Artificial Intelligence? Wondering how it fits into the future of learning? A.I.DUCATION'24 is here to demystify AI for you! 

Join educators, students, parents, and visionary minds on March 2nd, 2024, in Bucharest, Romania, at A.I.DUCATION'24! This exciting one-day event dives deep into the role that Artificial Intelligence should play in education.

This one-day event unites passionate educators, innovative minds, visionary policymakers, dedicated parents, and curious students to delve into how AI is reshaping the landscape of teaching and learning.

Empower yourself with:

Inspiring Keynotes:

  • Adrian Georgescu (Microsoft): Hear Microsoft's vision for the modern school and how AI can amplify education.
  • Ben Whitaker (The IDEAS Guy): Join the thought-provoking "Disruptive AI: Positive & Purposeful" keynote and unlock the potential of AI in your classroom.
  • Darren Coxon (Leading AI in Education Expert): Learn his "Three Design Principles for the AI School" and build a future-proof educational foundation.

Panel Discussion - AI Learners, Human World: Equipping Learners for Tomorrow:

  • Diana Stafie: Foresight and Teaching the Future.
  • Ana-Maria Stancu: Hands-on Digital Transformation Consultant.
  • Drago Costea: Head of Computer Vision at Humans.ai.
  • Andree Socol: Sales & Pre-Sales Director at Druid.

Engaging Workshops:

  • Mindjoy: Craft engaging student-facing chatbots for the classroom.
  • Ben Whitaker: Master "Unboxing IDEAS" and unleash your creativity to turn innovative ideas into reality.
  • Darren Coxon: Become a pro at "Prompt psychology" and write effective prompts to empower AI tools.
  • Robohub: Seamlessly integrate robotics across your curriculum for hands-on learning.
  • Inventor Club: Foster product development and critical thinking skills with workshops led by ex-Dyson senior management.
  • Interactive Discussions: Network, share experiences, and brainstorm innovative ideas.
  • Shape the Future: Contribute to shaping the ethical use of AI in education and create a positive impact on generations to come.

Tickets are priced at 85 euros and grant you access to all keynotes, breakout sessions, food, and refreshments.

Don't miss out on this transformative opportunity!

Date: March 2nd, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Location: Cambridge School of Bucharest

Learn More & Register here.

__

*This is a Press release.

