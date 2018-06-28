Four in five Romanian employers face difficulties in filling vacancies

Some 81% of Romanian employers face difficulties in finding staff for their vacant jobs, according to the ManpowerGroup’s 2018 Talent Shortage Report, up from 72% in the previous report.

In fact, this is the highest level in the report’s records (10 years). Hence, Romania ranks the second in the world, after Japan, by the share of employers that face talent shortage problems. The main reasons behind that problem are the insufficient number of available candidates (indicated by 41% of employers), lack of hard skills (22%) and lack of experience (16%). About 15% of employers say that candidates’ financial expectations are higher than what they are willing to offer.

The most difficult to find are electricians, welders and mechanics, engineers, drivers (especially truck drivers), salespersons, IT staff (especially cyber security experts) and medical personnel.

The most affected by talent shortage are large companies (over 250 employees), namely 91% of them. At the same time, 67% of micro-firms (less than 10 employees) face similar difficulties.

