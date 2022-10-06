Sports

Emma Raducanu backs away from Transylvania Open 2022, citing a wrist injury

06 October 2022
Emma Raducanu withdraws from the annual competition of Transylvania Open 2022 in Cluj-Napoca due to a wrist injury.

The decision came as a shocker, considering that the tournament starts in two days on October 8 at BT Arena. She reached the quarter-finals in the first edition of the WTA250 tournament, which took place last year in October. 

"Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We're looking forward to [seeing] you soon," says the official announcement on Instagram.

The British tennis rising star, whose father is of Romanian origin, was scheduled to be back on the Main Draw of the tournament and received one of the Wild Cards alongside Jaqueline Cristian. Another Grand Slam winner, Barbora Krejcikova, who's placed on the 26th in the WTA Singles ranking, has also reserved her place - alongside more than 30 players in the world's top 100 for a total of 280 WTA points and cash prizes. 

Eugenie Bouchard, a Grand Slam finalist, and the first Canadian to crack the top 5 of the WTA Singles ranking, will participate in this competition, marking her first-ever Romanian-based tournament. 

Another big name in Romanian WTA tennis, Simona Halep, also decided not to participate in this tournament, having previously played in last year's edition, due to nose surgery

Emma's camp is yet to issue an official statement. 

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Transylvania Open)

