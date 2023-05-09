German Embassy pledges EUR 900,000 to support German language teachers in Romania

Germany, through its Embassy in Bucharest, will allot EUR 900,000 this year to support German language teachers in Romania.

The financing aims to promote the German language as the mother tongue in public schools in Romania and reduce the deficit of qualified teachers.

“In many ways, this is an important benchmark project for the promotion of the German language, for the German minority and for mutual understanding. More than 22,000 children and students benefit from learning German as their mother tongue. Through this project, we are making our contribution to ensure that German-speaking teachers continue to provide an excellent education in the German language in many schools in Romania. At the same time, we want to use this project to counter the migration of these teachers to other professions. Through professional training measures and modern textbooks, high pedagogical quality German language education can be offered in Romania,” said the German Ambassador in Romania, Dr Peer Gebauer.

The Saxonia Foundation, based in Brasov, is in charge of implementing this program, which supports over 900 German language teachers.

The biggest native German communities in Romania are based in southern Transylvania, in Brasov and Sibiu counties.

