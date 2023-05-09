Education

German Embassy pledges EUR 900,000 to support German language teachers in Romania

09 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Germany, through its Embassy in Bucharest, will allot EUR 900,000 this year to support German language teachers in Romania.

The financing aims to promote the German language as the mother tongue in public schools in Romania and reduce the deficit of qualified teachers.

“In many ways, this is an important benchmark project for the promotion of the German language, for the German minority and for mutual understanding. More than 22,000 children and students benefit from learning German as their mother tongue. Through this project, we are making our contribution to ensure that German-speaking teachers continue to provide an excellent education in the German language in many schools in Romania. At the same time, we want to use this project to counter the migration of these teachers to other professions. Through professional training measures and modern textbooks, high pedagogical quality German language education can be offered in Romania,” said the German Ambassador in Romania, Dr Peer Gebauer.

The Saxonia Foundation, based in Brasov, is in charge of implementing this program, which supports over 900 German language teachers.

The biggest native German communities in Romania are based in southern Transylvania, in Brasov and Sibiu counties.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Education

German Embassy pledges EUR 900,000 to support German language teachers in Romania

09 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Germany, through its Embassy in Bucharest, will allot EUR 900,000 this year to support German language teachers in Romania.

The financing aims to promote the German language as the mother tongue in public schools in Romania and reduce the deficit of qualified teachers.

“In many ways, this is an important benchmark project for the promotion of the German language, for the German minority and for mutual understanding. More than 22,000 children and students benefit from learning German as their mother tongue. Through this project, we are making our contribution to ensure that German-speaking teachers continue to provide an excellent education in the German language in many schools in Romania. At the same time, we want to use this project to counter the migration of these teachers to other professions. Through professional training measures and modern textbooks, high pedagogical quality German language education can be offered in Romania,” said the German Ambassador in Romania, Dr Peer Gebauer.

The Saxonia Foundation, based in Brasov, is in charge of implementing this program, which supports over 900 German language teachers.

The biggest native German communities in Romania are based in southern Transylvania, in Brasov and Sibiu counties.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 May 2023
Tech
European Cybersecurity Competence Center opens in Bucharest
09 May 2023
Society
Romanian photographer Vadim Ghirda part of AP team receiving Pulitzer prize
04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange