Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 08:26
Business

eMAG Ventures invests EUR 0.5 mln in telemedicine platform ATLAS.app

31 March 2022
ATLAS.app, a Romanian telemedicine startup specialising in niche segments (nutrition, parenting, coaching or financial wellbeing) rather than mainstream medicine (cardiology, endocrinology), has attracted an investment of EUR 0.5 mln from eMAG Ventures, Wall-street.ro reported.

Founded in 2016, the service has currently 400,000 registered users.

Following the transaction, the two founders - Mihai Bran, psychiatrist and Bogdan Lefter, platform architect - hold 87.5% of the shares and will continue to deal with the development of the business.

The startup will use the money to continue the development of the platform at the local and regional levels and to facilitate access to medical services “for as many people as possible” with the help of technology.

Last year, the number of those who used the platform increased by about 70% compared to 2020, the company announced. The number of users outside the country increased by 30%.

The highest increase in demand, of 80%, was reported for nutrition services, followed by parenting services (+70%) and psychotherapy services (50%).

(Photo: Piotr Adamowicz/ Dreamstime)

