eMAG Ventures invests EUR 0.5 mln in telemedicine platform ATLAS.app

ATLAS.app, a Romanian telemedicine startup specialising in niche segments (nutrition, parenting, coaching or financial wellbeing) rather than mainstream medicine (cardiology, endocrinology), has attracted an investment of EUR 0.5 mln from eMAG Ventures, Wall-street.ro reported.

Founded in 2016, the service has currently 400,000 registered users.

Following the transaction, the two founders - Mihai Bran, psychiatrist and Bogdan Lefter, platform architect - hold 87.5% of the shares and will continue to deal with the development of the business.

The startup will use the money to continue the development of the platform at the local and regional levels and to facilitate access to medical services “for as many people as possible” with the help of technology.

Last year, the number of those who used the platform increased by about 70% compared to 2020, the company announced. The number of users outside the country increased by 30%.

The highest increase in demand, of 80%, was reported for nutrition services, followed by parenting services (+70%) and psychotherapy services (50%).

(Photo: Piotr Adamowicz/ Dreamstime)

