eMAG sees Romania’s local e-commerce market at EUR 7 bln and growing fast

Romania’s e-commerce market reached some EUR 7 billion locally plus some EUR 2.5 billion cross-border, according to Tudor Manea, the CEO of the country’s largest online retailer, eMAG, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The growth outlook remains strong, and eMAG expects a high double-digit growth rate in the financial year that started this March.

In the years 2021 and 2022 that followed the COVID-19 crisis, and encouraged buyers to take advantage and explore offline commerce, 2023 marked the return to robust growth in e-commerce, with a stronger advance in the cross-border segment. Segments such as fashion and FMCG have particularly developed, helped by the expansion of the easybox lockers network.

As regards the investments, eMAG has already developed a robust logistics base over the past three years (when it invested RON 3 billion, or EUR 600 million, in such assets) and will concentrate on services, including AI tools.

The Chinese online shops are the main competition, particularly in terms of price, but eMAG will focus on timely delivery and services, CEO Tudor Manea explained.

(Photo source: Vlad Ipas/Dreamstime.com)