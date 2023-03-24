eMAG boosts fulfilment capacity in Bulgaria and Hungary

Romanian companies selling their products on eMAG's marketplace will benefit from the enhanced fulfilment capacity of the largest Romanian online retailer after it invested EUR 10 mln in boosting its logistic capacity in Hungary and Bulgaria, where it already operates.

eMAG announced the launch of the cross-border Fulfilment by eMAG (FBE) program, through which it will deliver the sellers' orders from the eMAG Marketplace to the Hungarian and Bulgarian markets without incurring additional costs, starting in May this year.

"Thus, Romanian entrepreneurs can reach the two neighbouring markets more easily and make their products available to over 9 million eMAG customers in the three countries. At the same time, customers who receive the products delivered from the warehouse in Romania enrolled in the FBE program will receive the order in a single package, regardless of whether it is placed from eMAG or from an FBE seller," the company said in a statement, quoted by Economica.net.

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)