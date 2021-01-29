Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 01/29/2021 - 08:04
Business

Romanian cryptocurrency hits USD 1 bln in capitalization

29 January 2021
The capitalization of EGLD, a cryptocurrency launched by Romanian startup Elrond, reached USD 1 billion - prompting headlines about the second Romanian unicorn (after the robotic process automation, or RPA, leader UiPath), Ziarul Financiar reported.

Elrond claims to have developed "the most advanced blockchain in the world," which all the other startups will use to develop applications.

The models behind the two businesses (and inherently the valuation) are, however, very different: the owners of EGLD cryptocurrency (as opposed to owners of a company's shares such as UiPath) are entitled only to benefits derived from the value of the currency in their portfolio, and not to benefits derived from company's revenues (such as dividends), other assets or the voting rights - like in the case of the shareholders.

Citing the cryptocurrency capitalization (as a proxy for its value), Elrond declared itself the second Romanian unicorn on January 28.

"I congratulate the team, the community, and the partners for their efforts! It's just day one. Elrond is at the beginning of a period of accelerated expansion, and the next step for us is the launch of the Maiar mobile application. From books, we switched to eBooks, from mail to eMail, and from gold to eGold," said Beniamin Mincu, one of the founders and CEO of the company, quoted by Profit.ro.

"This growth comes amid significant increase that we have seen on the one hand at the macro level and the interest expressed by institutional investors and retail investors from all over the world in blockchain technology and the progress that is taking place in this industry. On the other hand, we have launched the network, we are live, and we currently have probably the most advanced and most efficient blockchain network in the world, so we are very excited. We probably have over 100 partners trying to integrate the network or build directly on Elrond. Moreover, we will launch an application that is highly anticipated, an application called Maiar. All this puts us on a path that will be at least remarkable in the next period," Mincu said recently, explaining his company's success.

(Photo source: Facebook/Beniamin Mincu)

Normal
