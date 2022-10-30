Entertainment

Elon Musk reportedly brings billionaire friends to Romania for Halloween party at Dracula’s Castle

30 October 2022
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has reportedly invited dozens of billionaires and celebrities for a special Halloween party at the Bran Castle in Romania. Also known as Dracula’s Castle, due to its association with the legendary ruler of Wallachia Vlad the Impaler, the Bran Castle is located near Brasov, in the heart of Romania.

Elon Musk has booked the whole castle for this exclusive party, where he invited, among others, his friend and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, and Google’s co-founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page, according to local media outlet MediaFlux.ro, which also published exclusive photos with some of the guests who arrived in Romania.

According to MediaFlux.ro, famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie will also join Elon Musk at this party, for which the billionaire has reportedly hired a director to create a unique Dracula’s Experience.

The guests reportedly came by private jets to Bucharest and were taken to Bran by helicopter. One of the celebrity guests who was photographed in Romania and confirmed her presence at the Bran party is Swedish actress Julia Sandstrom, who posted about this on Instagram.

Elon Musk, who finalized the takeover of Twitter this week, hasn’t made any comment on how he will spend his Halloween, but some of his followers have interpreted his latest tweet as a hint that he is already in Romania. “Fresh baked bread & pastries are some of the great joys of life,” Musk twitted, adding that “Finally, the truth that carbs are amazing can be said on this platform!” Freshly baked bread (and salt) is one of the treats that Romanians traditionally use to welcome their guests.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has reportedly invited dozens of billionaires and celebrities for a special Halloween party at the Bran Castle in Romania. Also known as Dracula’s Castle, due to its association with the legendary ruler of Wallachia Vlad the Impaler, the Bran Castle is located near Brasov, in the heart of Romania.

Elon Musk has booked the whole castle for this exclusive party, where he invited, among others, his friend and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, and Google’s co-founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page, according to local media outlet MediaFlux.ro, which also published exclusive photos with some of the guests who arrived in Romania.

According to MediaFlux.ro, famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie will also join Elon Musk at this party, for which the billionaire has reportedly hired a director to create a unique Dracula’s Experience.

The guests reportedly came by private jets to Bucharest and were taken to Bran by helicopter. One of the celebrity guests who was photographed in Romania and confirmed her presence at the Bran party is Swedish actress Julia Sandstrom, who posted about this on Instagram.

Elon Musk, who finalized the takeover of Twitter this week, hasn’t made any comment on how he will spend his Halloween, but some of his followers have interpreted his latest tweet as a hint that he is already in Romania. “Fresh baked bread & pastries are some of the great joys of life,” Musk twitted, adding that “Finally, the truth that carbs are amazing can be said on this platform!” Freshly baked bread (and salt) is one of the treats that Romanians traditionally use to welcome their guests.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

