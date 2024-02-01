 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romanian marketplace Elefant.ro files for insolvency

01 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian online retailer Elefant, with RON 17.5 million (EUR 3.5 million) bonds listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB: ELF26), announced on January 31 that it has submitted to the Bucharest Court an insolvency request, expressing its intention to come up with a reorganization plan and implement it under existing management, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Elefant is controlled by former Moldovan prime minister Ion Sturza through Cyprus-registered Millennium Gold Resources Limited.

Last May, Sturza announced an agreement to sell its 58.8% stake in the company to evoMag, an independent online retailer that is also the marketplace’s main customer. Catalyst Romania SCA SICAR was also supposed to sell its 9.6% stake in Elefant. However, later in November, the deal was cancelled.

Elefant reported its turnover plunged to RON 53 million (EUR 11 million) in H1, 2023, compared to RON 95 million in the same period of 2022, while losses remained at the same value of RON 11 million (EUR 2.2 million).

ELF26 bonds are trading at 62.7% of their nominal value.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romanian marketplace Elefant.ro files for insolvency

01 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian online retailer Elefant, with RON 17.5 million (EUR 3.5 million) bonds listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB: ELF26), announced on January 31 that it has submitted to the Bucharest Court an insolvency request, expressing its intention to come up with a reorganization plan and implement it under existing management, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Elefant is controlled by former Moldovan prime minister Ion Sturza through Cyprus-registered Millennium Gold Resources Limited.

Last May, Sturza announced an agreement to sell its 58.8% stake in the company to evoMag, an independent online retailer that is also the marketplace’s main customer. Catalyst Romania SCA SICAR was also supposed to sell its 9.6% stake in Elefant. However, later in November, the deal was cancelled.

Elefant reported its turnover plunged to RON 53 million (EUR 11 million) in H1, 2023, compared to RON 95 million in the same period of 2022, while losses remained at the same value of RON 11 million (EUR 2.2 million).

ELF26 bonds are trading at 62.7% of their nominal value.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years