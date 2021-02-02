Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/02/2021 - 08:11
Capital markets

Romanian online retailer elefant.ro eyes listing

02 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Elefant Online, which operates elefant.ro - one of Romania's biggest online retailers, are considering listing the company's shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) or a regional exchange.

"In 2021, 11 years since our launch, elefant.ro has a community of almost 3 million clients. Given all these aspects, the company's shareholders are taking into account the listing, either on BVB or a regional capital market, very likely by the end of this year," Sergiu Chircă, CEO of elefant.ro, said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company reported a turnover of RON 235 million (EUR 48.2 million) in 2020, up 35% compared to the previous year. It posted a RON 5.7 million (EUR 1.17 million) operating profit, with 2020 the first year when it recorded a profit.

"We plan to exceed RON 300 million (EUR 61.5 million) in turnover this year and an operating profit of at least RON 10 million (over EUR 2 million)," Chircă said.

This year, the company plans to finish its marketplace project, which will allow buyers to have access to several product categories. It will also continue to invest in improving customer experience, from navigating on mobile devices to ordering and delivery. At present, more than 80% of the traffic on elefant.ro comes from phones and tablets.

Last year, elefant.ro expanded its delivery network to more than 1,500 points through partnerships with easybox and the Romanian Post. It also invested in developing its own fulfillment center close to Bucharest, expanding the area by 30%.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:23
08 December 2020
Business
Online retailer Elefant.ro signs delivery agreement with Romanian Post
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/02/2021 - 08:11
Capital markets

Romanian online retailer elefant.ro eyes listing

02 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Elefant Online, which operates elefant.ro - one of Romania's biggest online retailers, are considering listing the company's shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) or a regional exchange.

"In 2021, 11 years since our launch, elefant.ro has a community of almost 3 million clients. Given all these aspects, the company's shareholders are taking into account the listing, either on BVB or a regional capital market, very likely by the end of this year," Sergiu Chircă, CEO of elefant.ro, said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company reported a turnover of RON 235 million (EUR 48.2 million) in 2020, up 35% compared to the previous year. It posted a RON 5.7 million (EUR 1.17 million) operating profit, with 2020 the first year when it recorded a profit.

"We plan to exceed RON 300 million (EUR 61.5 million) in turnover this year and an operating profit of at least RON 10 million (over EUR 2 million)," Chircă said.

This year, the company plans to finish its marketplace project, which will allow buyers to have access to several product categories. It will also continue to invest in improving customer experience, from navigating on mobile devices to ordering and delivery. At present, more than 80% of the traffic on elefant.ro comes from phones and tablets.

Last year, elefant.ro expanded its delivery network to more than 1,500 points through partnerships with easybox and the Romanian Post. It also invested in developing its own fulfillment center close to Bucharest, expanding the area by 30%.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:23
08 December 2020
Business
Online retailer Elefant.ro signs delivery agreement with Romanian Post
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021