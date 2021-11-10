Share of electrified cars sold in Romania in Jan-Oct doubles to 12.8%

The new car registrations in Romania edged up marginally by 0.7% in the first ten months of the year compared to the same period in 2020, to 90,048 units, according to the Romanian Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

At the same time, the sales of electrified cars (hybrid and full electric) recorded an increase in sales of 94%, on a market share of 12.8%. In October alone, the sales plunged by 23.5% YoY to 9,496 units.

In terms of market segment, the sales of SUVs hold a share of 43.6% (+5.1 pp compared to 2020), followed by Class C ( 28.2% market share, -5.2 pp) and Class B (20.8% market share, -0.3 pp).

By type of engine, in January-October, the share of gasoline-powered cars increased by 0.4pp compared to the first ten months of the previous year, reaching 66.9%. The percentage of vehicles with diesel engines recorded a decrease of 6.6pp and a share of 20.3% of the total.

The electric and full hybrid cars segment has a market share of 12.8%, double compared to the same period last year (6.6%).

(Photo source: Mykyta Starychenko/Dreamstime.com)