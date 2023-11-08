Events

Romania’s Electric Castle music festival to hold 10th edition in July 2024

08 November 2023

Electric Castle, one of Romania's largest music festivals, will hold its 10th edition in 2024, from July 17 to 21. The event takes place on the Transylvanian domain of Bánffy Castle, not far from Cluj-Napoca.

Tickets can already be purchased online for prices starting at EUR 89.

More than 15,000 passes have already been purchased for Electric Castle 2024 since the end of this summer's edition, which saw a record 232,000 attendees, according to Hotnews.ro.

More than 350 artists performed at Electric Castle 2023, among them Macklemore, The Chemical Brothers, Iggy Pop, George Ezra, Pendulum, and Jamie xx.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Electric Castle)

Electric Castle, one of Romania's largest music festivals, will hold its 10th edition in 2024, from July 17 to 21. The event takes place on the Transylvanian domain of Bánffy Castle, not far from Cluj-Napoca.

Tickets can already be purchased online for prices starting at EUR 89.

More than 15,000 passes have already been purchased for Electric Castle 2024 since the end of this summer's edition, which saw a record 232,000 attendees, according to Hotnews.ro.

More than 350 artists performed at Electric Castle 2023, among them Macklemore, The Chemical Brothers, Iggy Pop, George Ezra, Pendulum, and Jamie xx.

(Photo source: Facebook/Electric Castle)

