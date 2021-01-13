Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Electric car sales double in Romania as new car sales drop by 22.6% in 2020

13 January 2021
Electric car sales (full electric and plug-in hybrid) doubled in Romania last year, reaching over 3,800 units, according to a report presented by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

The growth was supported by the generous bonuses offered by the Romanian state through the Rabla Plus program.

Hybrid car sales went up by 5.2% to more than 5,000 units in 2020. Thus, the “green” car market segment went up by a third last year, to 8,900 units.

Meanwhile, the total sales of new passenger cars in Romania dropped by 21.7% last year, to 125,000 units.

On the bright side, car sales recovered towards the end of the year after a strong dip in the second a third quarters. In December, the sales were 16.2% higher than in the same month of 2019, at over 15,800 units.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

