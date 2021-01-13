Electric car sales double in Romania as new car sales drop by 22.6% in 2020

Electric car sales (full electric and plug-in hybrid) doubled in Romania last year, reaching over 3,800 units, according to a report presented by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

The growth was supported by the generous bonuses offered by the Romanian state through the Rabla Plus program.

Hybrid car sales went up by 5.2% to more than 5,000 units in 2020. Thus, the “green” car market segment went up by a third last year, to 8,900 units.

Meanwhile, the total sales of new passenger cars in Romania dropped by 21.7% last year, to 125,000 units.

On the bright side, car sales recovered towards the end of the year after a strong dip in the second a third quarters. In December, the sales were 16.2% higher than in the same month of 2019, at over 15,800 units.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)