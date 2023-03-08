New electric buses to connect Cluj-Napoca to nearby Floresti commune

Eighteen Solaris Urbino articulated electric buses will run on the route connecting the Transylvanian city of Cluj-Napoca to the nearby commune of Floresti. Solaris Bus & Coach won the tender and will deliver the new buses over the next 12 months, Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc said.

The contract’s value is over EUR 16 million and will be funded through the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The tender included, in addition to the vehicles, six fast charging stations and 18 slow charging stations.

The electric buses are 18 m long and have a capacity of 131 people.

“The new electric buses, with a higher capacity than those already used in Cluj-Napoca, will serve the Cluj-Napoca - Florești route and the routes in the municipality, depending on necessity,” mayor Boc said.

In addition to these 18 buses already financed by PNRR, another 22 buses will arrive in Cluj through projects submitted under other operational funding programs from European funds, bringing the total to 40 buses.

(Photo source: Facebook/Emil Boc)