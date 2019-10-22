Brussels exhibition showcases history of Romania’s oldest record label

The exhibition Electrecord - Romania in Vinyl Covers will look at the history of the oldest record company in Romania, Electrecord.

The exhibition opens on October 25 at the Muntpunt Library in Brussels and can be visited until November 20.

It will cover a series of record covers accompanied by audio samples from various musical genres. The focus will be on original covers designed during the first part of the 20th century by visual artists such as Ion Bitzan, Ana Golici, Wanda Mihuleac, Marilena Preda-Sânc and Decebal Scriba. The public can also watch video interviews with these artists, with the Electrecord director Cornelia Andreescu, and with composer Vasile Şirli, a former artistic director of Electrecord.

At the same time, the exterior windows of Muntpunt will become a platform for Romanian artist Dan Perjovschi, who will showcase his work there during a live performance set to last one week, starting October 21. The drawings will remain on display until December 15.

Established in 1932, Electrecord was the only record company in Romania during the time of communism. Many visual artists, some of whom later gained international recognition, worked with the company for the design of record covers.

The exhibition is part of the Europalia festival, where Romania is a guest country.

