Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 12:51
Events
Brussels exhibition showcases history of Romania’s oldest record label
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The exhibition Electrecord - Romania in Vinyl Covers will look at the history of the oldest record company in Romania, Electrecord.

The exhibition opens on October 25 at the Muntpunt Library in Brussels and can be visited until November 20.

It will cover a series of record covers accompanied by audio samples from various musical genres. The focus will be on original covers designed during the first part of the 20th century by visual artists such as Ion Bitzan, Ana Golici, Wanda Mihuleac, Marilena Preda-Sânc and Decebal Scriba. The public can also watch video interviews with these artists, with the Electrecord director Cornelia Andreescu, and with composer Vasile Şirli, a former artistic director of Electrecord.

At the same time, the exterior windows of Muntpunt will become a platform for Romanian artist Dan Perjovschi, who will showcase his work there during a live performance set to last one week, starting October 21. The drawings will remain on display until December 15.

Established in 1932, Electrecord was the only record company in Romania during the time of communism. Many visual artists, some of whom later gained international recognition, worked with the company for the design of record covers.

The exhibition is part of the Europalia festival, where Romania is a guest country.

(Photo: icr.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 12:51
Events
Brussels exhibition showcases history of Romania’s oldest record label
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The exhibition Electrecord - Romania in Vinyl Covers will look at the history of the oldest record company in Romania, Electrecord.

The exhibition opens on October 25 at the Muntpunt Library in Brussels and can be visited until November 20.

It will cover a series of record covers accompanied by audio samples from various musical genres. The focus will be on original covers designed during the first part of the 20th century by visual artists such as Ion Bitzan, Ana Golici, Wanda Mihuleac, Marilena Preda-Sânc and Decebal Scriba. The public can also watch video interviews with these artists, with the Electrecord director Cornelia Andreescu, and with composer Vasile Şirli, a former artistic director of Electrecord.

At the same time, the exterior windows of Muntpunt will become a platform for Romanian artist Dan Perjovschi, who will showcase his work there during a live performance set to last one week, starting October 21. The drawings will remain on display until December 15.

Established in 1932, Electrecord was the only record company in Romania during the time of communism. Many visual artists, some of whom later gained international recognition, worked with the company for the design of record covers.

The exhibition is part of the Europalia festival, where Romania is a guest country.

(Photo: icr.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 October 2019
Social
Germs found in ice cubes at KFC restaurants in Romania
22 October 2019
Travel
Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020
22 October 2019
Politics
EC maintains CVM monitoring on Romania but is ready to lift it for Bulgaria
22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district
21 October 2019
Social
New version of the “Oxygen Tax” bans polluting cars from downtown Bucharest
21 October 2019
Social
Designer Karim Rashid: Bucharest’s airport is an embarrassment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40