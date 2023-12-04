Defense

Israeli Elbit Systems sets up artillery production unit with Romanian partner Romarm

04 December 2023

Elbit Systems of Israel and Romanian state-owned company Romarm, through its subsidiary Uzina Automecanica Moreni (UAM), concluded a cooperation agreement for the production of artillery production.

The parties will establish the Romanian Artillery Center, and the cooperation agreement includes the production of Elbit Systems’ advanced 155 mm ATMOS mobile howitzers, G4media.ro reported.

ROMARM and UAM will have the role of system integrator for more than 50% of the total operations.

The Moreni plant will also serve as a long-term local supplier for the support and maintenance of ATMOS howitzers, the companies announced.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Elbitsystems.com)

