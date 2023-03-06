Elbit Systems awarded USD 120 mln contract to supply unmanned turrets, mortar systems to Romanian Army

Israel-based company Elbit Systems said last week that its Romanian subsidiary Elmet International was awarded a USD 120 million follow-on contract to supply unmanned turrets, Remote Controlled Weapon Stations and mortar systems for the ‘Piranha V’ Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) of the Romanian Armed Forces.

The three-year deal includes UT30 MK2 turrets, RCWS and the SPEAR mortar systems, all fully integrated onboard the GDELS’ ‘Piranha V’ APC, the company said in a statement.

The UT30 MK2 is a 30mm unmanned light turret that integrates weapon systems, fire control systems, sensors and display systems for enhanced combat effectiveness, situational awareness, and target acquisition capabilities, Elbit explained. Meanwhile, the RCWS is a lightweight high accuracy 12.7mm weapon station, and the SPEAR is a 120mm computerized autonomous vehicular mortar system.

“In addition to Romania, Elbit Systems’ turrets, RCWS and mortar systems have been selected to date by dozens of customers across the world, including Israel, the U.S.A, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, and Croatia,” reads the statement.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. It has been operating in Romania for 27 years, being a traditional supplier of the Ministry of National Defense, according to News.ro.

(Photo source: Elbitsystems.com)